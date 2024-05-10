Kellner Capital LLC Invests $861,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Cerevel Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 469,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,522. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

