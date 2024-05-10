Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,533 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. 1,998,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,771. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

