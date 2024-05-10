Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Boosted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 5.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $134,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,281,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.18. The company had a trading volume of 841,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,490. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

