Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Boosted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 5.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $134,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,281,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.18. The company had a trading volume of 841,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,490. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.