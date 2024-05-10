Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,032,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $130.06. 5,720,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 billion, a PE ratio of 144.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

