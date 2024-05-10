Karpas Strategies LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of News by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

