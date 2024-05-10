LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Announces Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 1,318,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,926. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

