Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49), Zacks reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Forward Air Stock Down 7.8 %

Forward Air stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 1,979,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $407.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

