Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CXT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 283,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

