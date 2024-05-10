Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Crane NXT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.
Crane NXT Stock Performance
NYSE CXT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 283,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on CXT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crane NXT
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.