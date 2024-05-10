Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 53.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,050 shares of company stock worth $2,104,039. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

