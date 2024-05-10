Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 395 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.3 %

AB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 239,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

