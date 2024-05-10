Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bridge Investment Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRDG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 156,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $828.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

