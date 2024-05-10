Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 190.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for about 1.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of RH worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,074. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

