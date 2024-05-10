Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.810-3.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$299.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.68. 219,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,328. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

