Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.26

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 544769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

