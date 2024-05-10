Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,150.00, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FFH traded up C$8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1,571.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$921.23 and a 52-week high of C$1,580.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1,496.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,345.74.

Fairfax Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

