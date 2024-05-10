SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Announces Earnings Results

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. SharkNinja updated its FY24 guidance to $3.66-3.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.660-3.820 EPS.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.7 %

SharkNinja stock traded up 0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is 52.87. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 71.07.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

