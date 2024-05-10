Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.440 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.44 EPS.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.6 %

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. 2,280,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

