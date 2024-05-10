Reviewing Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burford Capital and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $2.74 5.64 Medallion Financial $194.24 million 0.96 $55.08 million $2.12 3.76

Analyst Ratings

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Burford Capital and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burford Capital currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.06%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Burford Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 56.17% 20.99% 11.51% Medallion Financial 17.96% 12.47% 1.95%

Dividends

Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Burford Capital pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medallion Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medallion Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Medallion Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Medallion Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

