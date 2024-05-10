Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 74.59% and a negative return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share.

Skillz Trading Down 15.0 %

SKLZ traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 317,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,348. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

