ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 239,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $89.77 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at ESCO Technologies

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

