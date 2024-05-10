Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.
Nelnet Price Performance
NNI traded up $10.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 183,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,395. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
About Nelnet
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
