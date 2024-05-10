Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.
Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GMED traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 1,794,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
