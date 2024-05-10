Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 628,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.