Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Inseego updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Inseego Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,104. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Further Reading

