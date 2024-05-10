NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

NuScale Power Stock Up 7.2 %

NuScale Power stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 7,472,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,035. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.