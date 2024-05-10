System1 (NYSE:SST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. System1 had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter. System1 updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

System1 Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of System1 stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. System1 has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

