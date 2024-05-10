TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

Shares of TIXT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 829,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,724. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $681.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on TIXT shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

