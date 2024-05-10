Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.95 by Analysts at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.99.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.64. 1,307,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.