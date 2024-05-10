WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$241.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$237.08.

WSP stock traded up C$3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$219.03. 137,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$218.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$200.69. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$166.75 and a 1 year high of C$230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

