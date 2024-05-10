TD Securities Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.73.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.51. 4,321,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,053. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market cap of C$39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9056785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

