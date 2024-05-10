Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIS traded down C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$17.28. 137,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current year.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.