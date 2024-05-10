Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.
SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.
Savaria Stock Performance
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current year.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
