Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

SIA traded up C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 916,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,042. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.80 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.09.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

