Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SIA
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 7.1 %
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.