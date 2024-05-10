Raymond James Trims Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Target Price to C$40.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

PBL stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.49. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$22.63 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$902.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of C$135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.488698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. 63.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

