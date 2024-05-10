Evercore Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.30.

MFC traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,964,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.80. The company has a market cap of C$64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

