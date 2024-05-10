Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.83. 271,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932 over the last 90 days. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

