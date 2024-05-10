Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.53.

INE traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. Also, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. Insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975 in the last 90 days. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

