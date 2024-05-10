Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 733,364.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned about 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

