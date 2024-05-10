Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 3.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,510. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.