Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE:BN remained flat at $44.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,692. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

