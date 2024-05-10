Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.19. 766,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,630. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.86.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

