Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys 3,092 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.71. The company had a trading volume of 155,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

