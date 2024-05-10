Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $562.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,557. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.53.

Get Our Latest Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.