iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,646 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,990. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

