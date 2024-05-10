Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ META traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.36. 8,568,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,020,277. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.45 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,899 shares of company stock valued at $552,059,793 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

