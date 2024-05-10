UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 13,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $471.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.82 and its 200 day moving average is $511.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

