Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $100,560.25 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. 240,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,840,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 278,082 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

