The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Acquires $77,000.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 774,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,476. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAC

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.