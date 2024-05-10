Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Acquires $19,640.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Shawna M. Hettinger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,582.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 3,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

