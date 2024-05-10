Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 935,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 471,082 shares.The stock last traded at $36.22 and had previously closed at $37.97.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

