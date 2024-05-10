TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Short Interest Down 99.8% in April

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:TRTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 365,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,680. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $3,523,000. Finally, Kim LLC raised its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

